UNC Grad Lands Backup Role As Anna In Frozen

DENVER (CBS4)– “Let it go, let it go. Can’t hold it back anymore.” Those unmistakable lyrics from “Frozen” will be ringing out from the Buell Theater starting in August, as the Disney musical makes its debut here on the way to Broadway next spring.

That’s also what one young University of Northern Colorado grad could be singing, as she finally gets to share the news that she landed a key backup role in the production. Aisha Jackson is the standby for Anna, one of the sisters at the heart of the production.

The complete cast was announced Friday and Jackson posted her excitement on Instagram.

Jackson graduated from UNC in 2013 and has performed on Broadway in “Beautiful: The Carole King Story” and most recently in “Waitress.” She’s also been on stage at the Arvada Center, and had roles as Sarah in “Ragtime and Reno in “Anything Goes” in UNC productions in Greeley.

Disney announced in April that Caissie Levy will star as Elsa and Patti Murin will star as Anna. The cast also features Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton.

The new musical based on the Disney animated feature film will be on stage at the Buell Theatre Aug. 17 through Oct. 1. Tickets are available through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

