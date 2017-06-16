2 People Arrested After Shooting At Fort Carson Army Post

June 16, 2017 4:25 PM
FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) — Army officials say two suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured one person at Fort Carson in southern Colorado.

The shooting occurred Thursday, and authorities initially said one person was in custody. On Friday, they said two people were arrested.

Their names haven’t been released and officials haven’t said what charges they face.
Fort Carson says the victim is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

All Fort Carson gates were closed after the shooting but re-opened later. A shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Fort Carson is an infantry post outside Colorado Springs.

