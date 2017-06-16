Full Containment Expected On Dead Dog Fire

June 16, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Dead Dog Fire, Dead Dog Gulch, Rangely, Rio Blanco County, Rio Blanco County Sheriff, Wildfires

RANGELY, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters hope to have the second of two northwestern Colorado wildfires fully contained by the end of Friday.

The Dead Dog Fire has burned nearly 18,000 acres (7,285 hectares) of mostly Bureau of Land Management land north of Rangely. It was 95 percent contained as of Thursday evening.

dead dog fire 10vo frame 294 Full Containment Expected On Dead Dog Fire

The Dead Dog Fire (credit: CBS)

Officials say the fire was human-caused but exactly how it started is still under investigation.

The 990-acre (401-hectare) Hunter Fire near Meeker was fully contained on Wednesday. It was started by lighting.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch