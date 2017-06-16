Full Containment Expected On Dead Dog Fire

RANGELY, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters hope to have the second of two northwestern Colorado wildfires fully contained by the end of Friday.
The Dead Dog Fire has burned nearly 18,000 acres (7,285 hectares) of mostly Bureau of Land Management land north of Rangely. It was 95 percent contained as of Thursday evening.
Officials say the fire was human-caused but exactly how it started is still under investigation.
The 990-acre (401-hectare) Hunter Fire near Meeker was fully contained on Wednesday. It was started by lighting.
