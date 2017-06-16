Parents Of Teen Who Had Gun, Explosives In Home Appear In Court

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The parents of a teenager who admitted to having explosives in a home that forced the evacuation of a Castle Rock neighborhood appeared in court on Friday. They also face charges in the case.

A 16-year-old pleaded guilty in March to having a gun and explosives in a home that forced the neighborhood to be evacuated last Halloween.

The teenager lived in the Castle Rock home. He was sentenced to two years in the Department of Youth Corrections. Initially, investigators believed only him and another teen were responsible.

On Friday, John and Linda Ashe appeared before a judge. Prosecutors say the couple should have known better.

More than 30 homes were evacuated during the investigation. The chemicals found inside were so volatile that a bomb squad was forced to detonate the contents not far from home, out of fear that they would ignite in transit.

The teen’s parents, John Ashe, 52, and Linda Ashe, 46, were charged with delinquency of a minor. Linda Ashe was charged with more counts for allegedly encouraging her son to use marijuana.

If convicted, Linda Ashe could be sentenced up to 16 years in prison and her husband could serve up to eight years.

The teen was sentenced to two years in youth corrections after pleading guilty. He has already started serving his sentence. The other teenager’s case is still pending.

John and Linda Ashe are allowed to have contact with their son. They plan to fight the charges.

Both were released without bond. The couple is scheduled to appear in court on July 23.