ATM Skimmer Suspects Wanted

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Two suspects are wanted for putting skimmer devices on ATMs in the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help identify the two men wanted for placing skimmers on an area ATM.

The male suspect placed the skimmer device on an ATM at the Security Service Credit Union in the 9400 block of E. County Line Road on May 27. The financial institution recognized the device quickly removed it before any customers used the ATM.

Skimmers are placed over the card slot on an ATM and made to look like part of the machine. A card reader on the device saves the card number and pin code which are used to make counterfeit cards.

The suspect is believed to have installed two other skimmers on ATMs at two other branches of the same financial institution in Colorado Springs. There is a second suspect with the male seen in a Ford SUV.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.