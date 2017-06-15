Flames, Black Smoke Billow From Burning Recycling Plant

June 15, 2017 4:16 PM
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Black smoke and flames could be seen across the Denver metro area from a fire burning at a recycling plant in Adams County on Thursday afternoon.

The Denver Disposal and Recycling center is located at 6091 Brighton Boulevard in Commerce City.

Firefighters from Adams County Fire responded to the fire that was burning in a pile of recycling.

Copter4 flew over the fire that seemed to be burning close to one of the buildings when the flames spread to the structure.

It is unclear what started the fire. There were no injuries.

