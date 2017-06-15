Board Of Regents OKs Mike MacIntyre’s Contract Extension

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The University of Colorado board of regents on Thursday unanimously approved football coach Mike MacIntyre’s contract extension that he signed more than five months ago.

The regents had tabled the contract during a probe into the athletic department and football program’s handling of domestic violence allegations against one of MacIntyre’s former assistants.

The contract has the same terms as the one presented to the board in February, with the exception of added language regarding training and reporting responsibilities.

“I appreciate the confidence in me the Board of Regents demonstrated by approving this extension,” MacIntyre said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of our student-athletes in the classroom and community and on the football field.”

The extension is for three years, through the 2021 season. The total value of the contract is $16.25 million over five years beginning with a salary of $3.1 million for the upcoming season.

MacIntyre was the near-unanimous national coach of the year in 2016 after guiding the Buffaloes to a 10-4 record, including an 8-1 mark in the Pac-12 and the South Division title.

MacIntyre, 51, is 20-31 overall at Colorado.

Earlier this week, MacIntyre and athletic director Rich George were ordered to make $100,000 donations to domestic violence causes and Chancellor Phil DiStefano was handed a 10-day suspension for their handling of the allegations. All three received letters of reprimand.

A woman who has accused former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin of domestic violence contends the school knew of the abuse and took measures to cover it up. An independent investigation determined mistakes were made by the university, but that there was no intent to cover up or break the law.

Tumpkin, who resigned Jan. 27, was charged earlier this year with five felony counts of second-degree assault and three misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault. His next court date is June 22. He has not been asked to enter a plea yet.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)