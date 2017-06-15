Worker Killed During Paving Operations On Highway 9

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– A construction worker was struck and killed by a piece of machinery during paving operations on Highway 9, north of Silverthorne on Thursday afternoon.
The CO 9 was closed from mile marker 136 south of Kremmling to mile marker 104 at Silverthorne at 1:30 p.m. The closure is expected to last several hours due to the death investigation.
The victim has not been identified. What happened leading up to the death is being investigated.
The recommended alternate route is Kremmling Grand County Road 1 to CO 131 south to Interstate 70.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the $11 million project includes milling and paving CO 9 and US 6, curb and gutter work, ADA ramp work, erosion control, signal work, signage and traffic control.
The eight-mile section of road work began last month and will be complete later this fall.
