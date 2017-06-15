Arrest Of 15-Year-Old Murder Suspect Came As ‘Utter Shock’ To Friend’s Mom

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The arrest of the 15-year-old boy in the murder of 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell came as an “utter shock” to the mother of the boy’s close friend.

Campbell was killed in Thornton last week and Aidan Zellmer was arrested two days later. The two juveniles’ parents were dating.

Zellmer is so young that prosecutors need a judge’s permission to charge him as an adult. He currently faces two first degree murder charges.

Crystal Gabaldon’s 15-year-old daughter was best friends with Zellmer. She said she watched television newscasts to get updates on the Campbell case and used it as a warning to her children.

“Because you know I have girls that age. I go ‘Look at what can happen, you guys. You never know what can happen. You guys have got to be careful.’ A couple of days later that’s when I seen that Aiden was a suspect. And I was just in utter shock,” Gabaldon said.

Gabaldon said her daughter and Zellmer have known each other for five years.

“Nothing ever would make me think that he would do something, even to hurt my kids. I would trust him completely around my girls at that,” she said.

Gabaldon told CBS4 she believes Zellmer is innocent.

“I honestly deep down in my heart don’t feel like Aidan could have did something like that. He is just … so sweet,” she said.

Zellmer is being held without bond. It could be several weeks until prosecutors will be able to proceed with their case.