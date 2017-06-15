Victim, Women Help Detain Groping Suspect Until Police Arrive

June 15, 2017 8:46 PM
Filed Under: 16th Street Mall, Denver Police, Tremont Street

DENVER (CBS4)– A groping suspect is in police custody thanks to the alleged victim and other women who helped detain him until officers arrived.

Police were called to Tremont Street on the 16th Street Mall about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

16th street mall sex assault 6vo frame 278 Victim, Women Help Detain Groping Suspect Until Police Arrive

(credit: CBS)

Investigators believe the man inappropriately touched several women.

One of the victims was able to get other people to help her hold him until officers arrived.

16th street mall sex assault 6vo frame 376 Victim, Women Help Detain Groping Suspect Until Police Arrive

(credit: CBS)

Police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or who may be a victim to call the Denver Police Department.

16th street mall sex assault 6vo frame 207 Victim, Women Help Detain Groping Suspect Until Police Arrive

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch