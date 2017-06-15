Victim, Women Help Detain Groping Suspect Until Police Arrive

DENVER (CBS4)– A groping suspect is in police custody thanks to the alleged victim and other women who helped detain him until officers arrived.
Police were called to Tremont Street on the 16th Street Mall about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators believe the man inappropriately touched several women.
One of the victims was able to get other people to help her hold him until officers arrived.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or who may be a victim to call the Denver Police Department.