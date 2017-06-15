Victim, Women Help Detain Groping Suspect Until Police Arrive

Win tickets to The Avett Brothers!Enter to win a pair of tickets to see The Avett Brothers with Dr. John & The Nite Trippers, Chatham County Line or Shovels & Rope at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 7th, 8th or 9th!

CBS4 Night at Central City OperaEnter to win a pair of tickets to the Central City Opera performance of Carmen on July 8, 2017! Plus, one grand prize winner will win a pair of tickets on the Passion & Peril Party Bus with dinner at Rouge, roundtrip transportation and tickets to opening night!

Colorado Renaissance Festival Ticket Giveaway!Enter to win a CBS4 pack of tickets to the Colorado Renaissance Festival! Tickets are valid for use on Saturdays or Sundays from June 11, 2017 to July 30, 2017.

ExpressToll Prize GiveawaySign-up for your ExpressToll pass now through June 17th, using promo code CBS4, and you will be entered to win Elitch Gardens tickets, Elitch Gardens season passes or $600!