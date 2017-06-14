Zoo Welcomes New Giraffe Calf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBS4) – The Albuquerque BioPark welcomed a new addition to its zoo family.
A male reticulated giraffe calf was born to his mother, June, on Monday.
BioPark officials say the public is already able to see him at the park.
The new addition comes less than a month after another giraffe calf had to be euthanized because it was born with a dislocated hip, according to KRQE News 13.
The male calf was born to Niara. It was her first pregnancy.
Zoo staff and animal medical experts tried to position the hip back into place, but realized it wouldn’t stay causing future problems for the calf to walk.
The ABQ BioPark has not said when it will chose a name for the new calf.
The park is expecting another giraffe calf between now and October.
The birth comes a week before World Giraffe Day on June 21st.