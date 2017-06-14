Firefighters Rescue Owl Caught In Fishing Line

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with the West Metro Fire Rescue rescued an owl from a tree in the Willow Springs subdivision Wednesday afternoon.
They say the bird’s wing got tangled with some fishing line.
Residents called the fire department after seeing it stuck in the tree.
Crews used a cherry picker to reach the bird and lower it into a box.
Firefighters then drove it to Golden View Veterinary Hospital where the owl was examined by veterinarians.
PHOTO GALLERY: West Metro Firefighters Rescue Owl
Animal experts named the bird “Woody” and say he is in good condition with no broken wings or visible wounds. They say he may be dehydrated and hungry.
Woody will eventually be taken to the Birds of Prey Foundation, and then released back into the wild.