Scalise In Critical Condition After Surgery

June 14, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Steve Scalise, Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Washington hospital says the congressman shot during a baseball practice is in critical condition following surgery.

MedStar Washington said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Rep. Steve Scalise “was critically injured and remains in critical condition.” It provided no further details about him.

Scalise was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on Republican lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.

gettyimages 629334552 Scalise In Critical Condition After Surgery

U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The hospital said another victim of the shooting is in good condition. It did not identify the victim.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

