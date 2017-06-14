Republican Receives Threat After Shooting: ‘One Down, 216 To Go’

June 14, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Claudia Tenney, Steve Scalise

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Republican Representative Claudia Tenney received a threatening email following Wednesday’s shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

According to a screenshot of the email, Tenney, a Republican from New York, received a message titled, “One down, 216 to go…”

The body of the email reads: “Do you NOT expect this? When you take away ordinary peoples very lives in order to pay off the wealthiest among us, your own lives are forfeit. Certainly, your souls and morality were lost long before. Good riddance.”

tenney email threat

(credit: Claudia Tenney’s Office)

Spokeswoman Hannah Andrews tells CBS News that “this was particularly disturbing and disheartening given this morning’s tragic events.”

Capitol Police have been informed about the threat.

Tenney was elected to the House in November, previously seerving in the New York State Assembly.

