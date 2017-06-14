Latest Forecast: Dry, Warm, And Mainly Dry Weather Through The Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver officially reached 82° on Tuesday. Temperatures will be at least a few degrees warmer on Wednesday in the metro area and throughout most of Colorado. The mountains will return to the 60s and 70s for highs on Wednesday after a somewhat cooler day on Tuesday.
A lack of moisture also means it will be a mostly sunny day statewide. A few clouds will likely develop along the Front Range during the late afternoon and early evening but there is virtually zero chance for rain.
A warming trend will continue through the end of the week with highs reaching the lower 90s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Friday.
The weekend will bring a slight chance to the weather pattern. A weak cold front will pass over Colorado late Saturday. It will trigger a chance for thunderstorms Saturday night but because moisture will be limited, we’re keeping the chance small at this time.
