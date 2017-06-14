Charges Filed Against Teen In Murder Of 10-Year-Old

June 14, 2017 2:50 PM
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The teenage suspect in the murder of Kiaya Campbell appeared in court on Wednesday where formal charges were filed. He remains in custody without bond.

Thornton police arrested the 15-year-old boy in connection with the 10-year-old’s murder. He has not been identified because he is a juvenile.

The search surrounding the ravine where Kiaya’s body was found (credit: CBS)

He was charged with first-degree murder in Adams County Court.

Kiaya disappeared June 7 while walking home with the 15-year-old son of her father’s girlfriend. When he returned home without Kiaya, he told police they were separated in a rainstorm.

Kiaya Campbell (credit: CBS)

Thornton police arrested the boy at 11:38 p.m. Saturday for investigation of first-degree murder.

He will return to court on June 30 for a bond hearing and to set a preliminary hearing date. Prosecutors want the case transferred to adult court.

Kiaya’s family has not publicly reacted to the tragedy but her mother did start a GoFundMe page which has raised thousands of dollars.

