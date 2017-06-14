Charges Filed Against Teen In Murder Of 10-Year-Old

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The teenage suspect in the murder of Kiaya Campbell appeared in court on Wednesday where formal charges were filed. He remains in custody without bond.
Thornton police arrested the 15-year-old boy in connection with the 10-year-old’s murder. He has not been identified because he is a juvenile.
He was charged with first-degree murder in Adams County Court.
Kiaya disappeared June 7 while walking home with the 15-year-old son of her father’s girlfriend. When he returned home without Kiaya, he told police they were separated in a rainstorm.
Thornton police arrested the boy at 11:38 p.m. Saturday for investigation of first-degree murder.
He will return to court on June 30 for a bond hearing and to set a preliminary hearing date. Prosecutors want the case transferred to adult court.
Kiaya’s family has not publicly reacted to the tragedy but her mother did start a GoFundMe page which has raised thousands of dollars.