Joy Ride In Grandparents’ Car Ends With Crash Into Grocery Store

June 14, 2017 1:10 PM
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora say a 17-year-old driver who smashed through a wall of a grocery store on Wednesday was on a joy ride in his grandparents’ car.

The crash happened at a King Soopers in Del Mar Circle, near Peoria Street and 6th Avenue.

Officers had spotted the teen driving recklessly earlier but had let him go. He eventually hit a curb and crashed into the food storage area in the back of the store.

The car, a Lexus, caught fire and the teen ran away. He was arrested about six blocks away. His name hasn’t been released.

So far it’s not clear how much damage was done to the grocery store.

