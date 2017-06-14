Man Shot By ICE Agents Is Felon, Had Been Deported Before

DENVER (CBS4)– The man shot by immigration agents after a traffic stop is a felon who had been deported before.
Hector Santana-Arreola was wanted on two outstanding warrants including unlawful sexual contact.
Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement pulled over Santana-Arreola near Huron Street and Louisiana Avenue on June 9. He ran away and later allegedly pulled a knife on the officers.
Agents shot at him.
Santana-Arreola suffered a gunshot wound that grazed his forehead. He admits to pulling a knife but not to attacking the ICE agents.