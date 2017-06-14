Man Shot By ICE Agents Is Felon, Had Been Deported Before

June 14, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Denver Shooting, Hector Santana-Arreola, Ice, Immigration Customs Enforcement, Inca and Louisiana Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– The man shot by immigration agents after a traffic stop is a felon who had been deported before.

Hector Santana-Arreola was wanted on two outstanding warrants including unlawful sexual contact.

hector santana arreola Man Shot By ICE Agents Is Felon, Had Been Deported Before

Hector Santana-Arreola (credit: Denver Police)

Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement pulled over Santana-Arreola near Huron Street and Louisiana Avenue on June 9. He ran away and later allegedly pulled a knife on the officers.

ice shooting 5pkg frame 837 Man Shot By ICE Agents Is Felon, Had Been Deported Before

(credit: CBS)

Agents shot at him.

Santana-Arreola suffered a gunshot wound that grazed his forehead. He admits to pulling a knife but not to attacking the ICE agents.

ice shooting 5pkg frame 717 Man Shot By ICE Agents Is Felon, Had Been Deported Before

(credit: Incredible Edibles)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch