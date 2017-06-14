Ceremonies Honor Flag Day Across Colorado

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Generations of U.S. military past and present came together across Colorado to honor the Stars and Stripes for Flag Day.
Airmen from Buckley Air Force Base joined veterans living with dementia at Highline Place in Littleton on Wednesday.
The troops lowered the two American flags at the retirement community and raised new ones in their place.
“It’s definitely important to me because they paved the path for what I do today. I can give my gratitude and my appreciation for what they’ve done. I definitely want to pay them some respect and thank them for what they’ve done,” said Buckley Air Force Base airwoman Vanessa Vallejos.
Highline Place says military service played a major role in the lives of many residents there and that events and ceremonies like Flag Day help rekindle those memories.