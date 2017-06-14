Ceremonies Honor Flag Day Across Colorado

June 14, 2017 10:13 PM
Filed Under: Flag Day, Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Generations of U.S. military past and present came together across Colorado to honor the Stars and Stripes for Flag Day.

Airmen from Buckley Air Force Base joined veterans living with dementia at Highline Place in Littleton on Wednesday.

co flag day 6vo frame 744 Ceremonies Honor Flag Day Across Colorado

(credit: CBS)

The troops lowered the two American flags at the retirement community and raised new ones in their place.

co flag day 6vo frame 165 Ceremonies Honor Flag Day Across Colorado

(credit: CBS)

“It’s definitely important to me because they paved the path for what I do today. I can give my gratitude and my appreciation for what they’ve done. I definitely want to pay them some respect and thank them for what they’ve done,” said Buckley Air Force Base airwoman Vanessa Vallejos.

co flag day 6vo frame 375 Ceremonies Honor Flag Day Across Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Highline Place says military service played a major role in the lives of many residents there and that events and ceremonies like Flag Day help rekindle those memories.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch