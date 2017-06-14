Parks And Wildlife Working To Rehab Injured Baby Elk

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working to rehab a baby elk with a fractured leg.
An Estes Park police officer responded to a call on Monday about an elk that appeared to be abandoned by its mother. Instead of putting the calf down, as Parks and Wildlife recommended, the officer took it to Dr. Marie Cenac at the Animal Hospital of the Rockies for treatment.
Since then the calf, who Cenac named Elliot, has been taken to a Parks and Wildlife treatment facility in Fort Collins.
Last night, a veterinarian there “spent all last night trying to get it to suckle from a bottle or bowl.”
“Without suckle reflex, milk goes to the wrong stomach chamber and the calf dies,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.
Thankfully the vet was able to get Elliot to drink from a bowl.
Once he’s strong enough he will be paired with bighorn sheep lamb at the facility in Fort Collins.
As of right now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that Dr. Marie Cenac, the veterinarian who treated Elliot the elk, will not be cited for handling wildlife.