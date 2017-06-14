BREAKING NEWS: Colorado Leaders React To Shooting Of U.S. House Majority Whip | Watch CBSN

June 14, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Elk, Elliot the Elk, Estes Park, Estes Park Police Department, Jennifer Churchill, Kate Rusch, Larimer County, Marie Cenac

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working to rehab a baby elk with a fractured leg.

An Estes Park police officer responded to a call on Monday about an elk that appeared to be abandoned by its mother. Instead of putting the calf down, as Parks and Wildlife recommended, the officer took it to Dr. Marie Cenac at the Animal Hospital of the Rockies for treatment.

estes park elliot the elk rehab Parks And Wildlife Working To Rehab Injured Baby Elk

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Since then the calf, who Cenac named Elliot, has been taken to a Parks and Wildlife treatment facility in Fort Collins.

Last night, a veterinarian there “spent all last night trying to get it to suckle from a bottle or bowl.”

“Without suckle reflex, milk goes to the wrong stomach chamber and the calf dies,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.

Thankfully the vet was able to get Elliot to drink from a bowl.

fort collins colorado parks and wildlife elk rehab Parks And Wildlife Working To Rehab Injured Baby Elk

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Once he’s strong enough he will be paired with bighorn sheep lamb at the facility in Fort Collins.

As of right now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that Dr. Marie Cenac, the veterinarian who treated Elliot the elk, will not be cited for handling wildlife.

