Elder Abuse Unit Will Target Those Who Target Seniors

June 14, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: Denver District Attorney's Office, Denver Police Department, Elder Abuse Unit

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver District Attorney’s Office and Denver Police Department are teaming up to focus on elder abuse.

They developed the Elder Abuse Unit that will target those who take advantage of seniors and other at-risk adults.

“The message is the Denver Police Department will not tolerate anybody who preys on our community’s at risk population,” said Denver Police Lt. Adam Hernandez.

As part of the new unit, the DA’s office will reach out to seniors, talking to them about how to protect themselves.

