Dead Dog Fire Nearly 60% Contained

RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters get the upper hand on a wildfire that’s been burning out of control in Northwest Colorado. The Dead Dog Fire was nearly 60 percent contained as of Wednesday evening.
The fire has burned nearly 18,000 acres north of Rangely in Rio Blanco County.
The fire hasn’t burned any structures and no one has been injured.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated but officials believe humans are responsible.
