Aspen Raises Tobacco Sales Age To 21

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Aspen has raised the age to purchase tobacco products.
The city council raised the age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 “in an effort to curb young adult tobacco addition,” the city said in a news release.
The release cites the Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation in saying that 90 percent of smokers begin the habit by the age of 18.
“Aspen is such a health-conscious town and our residents and guests enjoy life here for the clean air and exercise opportunities,” Aspen Mayor Steven Skadron said in a statement. “Our leadership is essential in creating a City known for its healthy lifestyle and ethic. This law will positively contribute toward the goal of lowering smoking rates in young adults.”
The city estimates that they will forgo approximately $75,000 annually in sales tax as a result of the change.
The new law will take effect Jan. 1, 2018.