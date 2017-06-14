As Wildfire Battles Continue, Remote Colorado Community Says ‘Thanks’

RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4) – Thank you.
That’s what residents in a remote part of northwestern Colorado are saying to the nearly 200 firefighters who are arriving to fight multiple wildfires in the area.
“We could not be more grateful for all of the support people coming from all over to help our rural town. It’s overwhelming,” Rangely resident Sharma Vaughn told CBS4 Tuesday evening.
An incident command team arrived and took over command of the nearly 18,000 acre Dead Dog Fire burning about 10 miles north of the town. They hosted a community meeting Tuesday evening more than 100 residents showed up to to hear how the fight is going.
At last check, the fire is 10 percent contained.
The 992 acre Hunter Fire is now 70 percent contained. It is burning about 28 miles southwest of Meeker. Crews hope to have that contained Wednesday and then shift resources on the larger Dead Dog Fire.
Aircraft continued to attack the flames Tuesday.
A major Chevron Energy operation that had closed and evacuated workers as the Dead Dog Fire spread Monday was allowed to open again. That news has locals worried about jobs happy.
