LIVE CBSN VIDEO: Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee (Watch Live)

Parking Officer Takes Pity After Reading Note

June 13, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: DUI, Wausau Police Department, Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (CBS4) – A parking control officer took pity on a driver after reading a smart note.

Whomever left the note on a car in a metered overnight lot apparently stayed out a little too late, but made the smart choice of note driving.

“Please take pity on me,” the note reads. “I walked home … safe choices.”

It appears as though Officer Jim Hellrood “can appreciate people making safe choices, and a good sense of humor,” the Wausau Police Department posted to Facebook.

That’s why he didn’t issue a citation.

“Pity granted. Just a warning,” Hellrood’s ticket says, showing no fine.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch