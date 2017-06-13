Parking Officer Takes Pity After Reading Note

WAUSAU, Wis. (CBS4) – A parking control officer took pity on a driver after reading a smart note.
Whomever left the note on a car in a metered overnight lot apparently stayed out a little too late, but made the smart choice of note driving.
“Please take pity on me,” the note reads. “I walked home … safe choices.”
It appears as though Officer Jim Hellrood “can appreciate people making safe choices, and a good sense of humor,” the Wausau Police Department posted to Facebook.
That’s why he didn’t issue a citation.
“Pity granted. Just a warning,” Hellrood’s ticket says, showing no fine.