Tubing Banned On Clear Creek

June 13, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Clear Creek, Golden, Jefferson County, Tubing Restrictions, Vanover Park

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The water is running so quickly in Clear Creek that restrictions have been placed on recreation in the rushing water.

The City of Golden and Jefferson County have prohibited tubing, rafting, swimming and body surfing on Clear Creek.

Clear Creek in Golden (credit: CBS)

The restrictions include Clear Creek in unincorporated Jefferson County as well as those portions of Clear Creek in Golden, including Vanover Park.

Kayakers and stand-up paddle boarders are still allowed in the water as long as the user has a life vest and uses caution with swift moving water and floating debris. For those activities where it is appropriate, helmets should also be used.

The water is not only moving fast there is a also a lot of debris because of snow melt.

Those who don’t follow the restrictions can be fined $100.

The temporary water restrictions will remain in place until water levels decrease.

