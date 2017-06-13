Mid-Size SUV Headlights Getting Better, Room For Improvement

A new report find headlights on mid-size SUV’s are getting better, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 37 mid-size SUV’s. Only two, the Volvo XC-60 and Hyundai Santa Fe received a “good’ rating.
Here’s the list of ratings:
IIHS 2007 Midsize SUV headlight ratings
(Best available headlight system for each model)
G=Good, A=Acceptable, M=Marginal, P=Poor
Luxury SUVs Nonluxury SUVs
Volvo XC60 (G) Hyundai Santa Fe (G)
Acura MDX (A) Honda Pilot (A)
Acura RDX (A) Jeep Cherokee (A)
BMW X5 (A) Jeep Grand Cherokee (A)
Buick Envision (A) Toyota Highlander (A)
Infiniti QX70 (A) Chevrolet Equinox (2018) (M)
Lexus NX (A) Dodge Durango (M)
Lexus RX (A) Ford Flex (M)
Mercedes-Benz GLE (A) GMC Acadia (M)
Audi Q5 (2018) (M) Nissan Murano (M)
BMW X3 (M) Nissan Pathfinder (M)
Cadillac XT5 (M) Dodge Journey (P)
Infiniti QX50 (M) Ford Edge (P)
Lincoln MKT (M) Ford Explorer (P)
Volvo XC90 (M) GMC Terrain (P)
Infiniti QX60 (P) Hyundai Santa Fe Sport (P)
Lincoln MKC (P) Jeep Wrangler (P)
Lincoln MKX (P) Kia Sorento (P)
Toyota 4Runner (P)
Source: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety