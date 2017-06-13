How Will Pot Clubs Work? Public Comment Wanted

DENVER (CBS4)– The public is commenting on a measure passed by voters in Denver last fall that would legalize pot clubs.
Initiative 300 creates a pilot program that would let Denver bar and restaurant owners and other business owners apply for permits allowing for “bring-your-own” social marijuana use at their establishments. The permit would require neighborhood approval, by a city-registered group or a business district.
Under the permit, an establishment could allow people 21 and over to vape and consume cannabis products indoors in designated areas, and smoke outdoors, not within 100 feet of a school and not visible from a public right of way.
The public meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Webb Building in downtown Denver. The discussion will center on how those clubs would actually operate.