Pinch-Hit Homer Powers Pirates By Rockies 5-2

June 13, 2017 8:11 PM
PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado’s Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night.

gettyimages 695718974 Pinch Hit Homer Powers Pirates By Rockies 5 2

Jordy Mercer #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates turns a double play against DJ LeMahieu #9 of the Colorado Rockies (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Jaso sent the second pitch he saw from Ottavino (0-1) just over the fence in center field for his second pinch-hit homer of the season and fifth of his career. Gerrit Cole (4-6) broke out of a funk to allow just one run in seven strong innings.

The Pirates have won a season-high four straight following a four-game losing streak that dropped them to last in the NL Central.

Tony Wolters had two hits and an RBI for Colorado. Trevor Story drove in a run and scored for the Rockies. The NL West-leading Rockies have dropped three consecutive games for the first time this season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

