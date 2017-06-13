LIVE CBSN VIDEO: Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee (Watch Live)

Trump Partner Said In Running To Build FBI Headquarters

June 13, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, FBI, Jared Kushner, Vornado Realty Trust

NEW YORK (AP) — The manager of a possible site for a new FBI headquarters says a company that owns buildings with Donald Trump and the family of Jared Kushner is a finalist to construct the new headquarters.

Manager Garth Beall says Vornado Realty Trust is one of three finalists to build a $1.7 billion replacement for Washington, D.C.’s J. Edgar Hoover Building.

Vornado owns two buildings with the Trump Organization, one each in New York and San Francisco. It is also an investor in the Kushner Cos.’ 666 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Kushner sold his interest in the building earlier this year.

The FBI seal is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, DC (credit: YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images)

The FBI seal is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, DC (credit: YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images)

ABC News earlier reported Vornado was a finalist.

Beall is the manager of Renard Development, which is hoping its site in Greenbelt, Maryland, will be chosen for the new FBI headquarters.

