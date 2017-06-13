LIVE CBSN VIDEO: Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee (Watch Live)

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Knighted In Native Denmark

June 13, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Denmark, Lars Ulrich, Metallica, Sports Authority Field at Mile High

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (Radio.com) – Before moving to the U.S. and thrilling crowds as the drummer for Metallica, Lars Ulrich was born and lived in Denmark for 17 years. Ulrich might call San Francisco home for now, but his connection to his native country is still strong.

According to Denmark’s DR, Margrethe II, the Queen of Denmark bestowed the drummer with the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannabrog on May 26.

metallica lars ulrich Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Knighted In Native Denmark

Lars Ulrich in Denver (credit: Metallica.com)

Other Danish celebrities who have received the same honor include film director Thomas Vinterberg, singer Anne Linnet and actors Sofie Gråbøl and Ghita Nørby.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch