Latest Forecast: Cold Front Brings Somewhat Cooler Weather, Gusty Winds Continue

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that has sweep across Colorado will keep temperatures 10-15 degrees cooler on Tuesday compared to Monday. That means highs near 80 degrees in the Denver area and upper 70s around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley.

It will also be breezy again on Tuesday although the wind will not be as strong as it was at times Monday. Along the Front Range we expect westerly winds to gust as high as 30 mph. Meanwhile gusts could top 40 mph in the high country.

A “zonal” weather pattern will setup over Colorado from Wednesday through most of the Father’s Day weekend. The pattern includes a westerly flow at all levels of the atmosphere which will result in sunny, warm, and mainly dry weather each day. The only exception to the dry forecast will be occasional late day thunderstorms in the mountains mainly on Saturday.

