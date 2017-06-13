Firefighters Battle Massive Apartment Fire in London

June 13, 2017 8:55 PM

LONDON (CBS4) – Dozens of engines and 200 firefighters are fighting a huge fire at a Kensington apartment building.

The fire is raging from the second to the top floor of a 27-story building.

So far, two people are being treated for smoke inhalation, and cordons are in place.

A British television presenter told the Associated Press he was covered in ash even though he was roughly 100 yards from the West London building.

People have reportedly been waving flashlights from the top level of the building to help rescuers find those still inside.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch