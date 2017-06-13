Winds Fuel Wildfire To 5,000+ Acres, Denver Fire Crews Help

CRAIG, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters from Denver have joined the more than 200 firefighters battling a wildfire on Colorado’s Western Slope that has forced some evacuations.
The Dead Dog Fire is located 10 miles north of Rangely and it has burned more than 5,000 acres. It grew on Monday amid strong winds that were recorded at speeds of higher than 70 mph at times.
“We’re there. We’re actively fighting it. And doing everything we can to make sure (residents) are safe,” said Rio Blanco County Sheriff Anthony Mazzola.
The community of Blue Mountain near Dinosaur was evacuated for a short time during the day on Monday because of the fire. Then late Monday night authorities announced that the Deserado Mine and train load area was evacuated.
The strong winds grounded aerial firefighting crews during the day on Monday.
Rio Blanco County Road 1 and Moffat County Road 134 were also closed as part of the firefighting effort.
Several other fires are also burning in western Colorado right now, including the nearby Hunter Fire.
