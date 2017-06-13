Dead Dog Fire Nearly Triples In Size

June 13, 2017 7:29 PM
Filed Under: Dead Dog Fire, Dead Dog Gulch, Rangely, Rio Blanco County, Rio Blanco County Sheriff, Wildfires

RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are working hard to get a handle on a wildfire in northwest Colorado.

The Dead Dog Fire tripled in size today, and is now nearly 18,000 acres.

It’s burning in the Dead Dog Gulch near the Utah border. It’s one of several fires burning in the area.

dead dog fire 6vo transfer frame 420 Dead Dog Fire Nearly Triples In Size

(credit: CBS)

The fire forced many people out of their homes, several of whom have since been able to return.

A community meeting was held Tuesday evening to update residents on the incident.

dead dog fire 6vo transfer frame 167 Dead Dog Fire Nearly Triples In Size

(credit: CBS)

dead dog fire 6vo transfer frame 275 Dead Dog Fire Nearly Triples In Size

(credit: CBS)

Currently the fire is 10 percent contained, but it continues to grow despite the progress on one of the flanks because of the wind in the area.

A Type 2 Incident command team and nearly 200 firefighters are working the fires in the area.

“Rangely is a pretty small community, so to see so many people come to help us has been fantastic,” resident Sharma Vaughn said. “When you live so rural and so remote and have so few resources, to see people come in from all over the place has been really overwhelming. We’re very thankful for it.”

dead dog fire 6sot transfer frame 0 Dead Dog Fire Nearly Triples In Size

Sharma Vaughn (credit: CBS)

The Dead Dog Fire is currently estimated at 17,743 acres in size.

