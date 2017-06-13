LIVE CBSN VIDEO: Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee (Watch Live)

Dead Dog Fire Grows To 16,000+ Acres

June 13, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Dead Dog Fire, Dead Dog Gulch, Rangely, Rio Blanco County, Rio Blanco County Sheriff, Wildfires

By Matt Kroschel

RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4)– As 60 mph winds whipped flames, dozens of people rushed to get out of the way of the rapidly growing wildfire burning in Northwestern Colorado.

The Dead Dog Fire, named for its ignition point near Dead Dog Gulch, grew to about 16,470 acres on Tuesday afternoon. The fire is burning 10 miles north of Rangely.

Just hours earlier on Tuesday morning, the evacuations were lifted for Lindsey Wiley and her neighbors but it was a very close call Monday evening.

denver fire dead dog1 Dead Dog Fire Grows To 16,000+ Acres

The Denver Fire Department joined crews battling the Dead Dog Fire (credit: CBS)

Flames came within a mile of the Blue Mountain community, stopped by a railroad track and fire crews.

image2 Dead Dog Fire Grows To 16,000+ Acres

Lindsey Wiley shows the flames from the Dead Dog Fire in a photo on her cell (credit: CBS)

Wiley’s husband raced out of the area with what he could grab. Photos show flames on both sides of the narrow county road. Utility poles snapped and covered sections of the road.

image11 Dead Dog Fire Grows To 16,000+ Acres

Lindsey Wiley shows the flames in a photo on her cell (credit: CBS)

A Type 2 incident command team took over operations Tuesday.

dead dog fire 2 Dead Dog Fire Grows To 16,000+ Acres

(credit: Rio Blanco County)

Community meetings have been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Rangely at the EEC building located at 402 W. Main St.

Several other fires are also burning in western Colorado right now, including the nearby Hunter Fire.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

