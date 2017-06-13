Dead Dog Fire Grows To 16,000+ Acres

By Matt Kroschel

RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4)– As 60 mph winds whipped flames, dozens of people rushed to get out of the way of the rapidly growing wildfire burning in Northwestern Colorado.

The Dead Dog Fire, named for its ignition point near Dead Dog Gulch, grew to about 16,470 acres on Tuesday afternoon. The fire is burning 10 miles north of Rangely.

Just hours earlier on Tuesday morning, the evacuations were lifted for Lindsey Wiley and her neighbors but it was a very close call Monday evening.

Flames came within a mile of the Blue Mountain community, stopped by a railroad track and fire crews.

Wiley’s husband raced out of the area with what he could grab. Photos show flames on both sides of the narrow county road. Utility poles snapped and covered sections of the road.

A Type 2 incident command team took over operations Tuesday.

Community meetings have been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Rangely at the EEC building located at 402 W. Main St.

Several other fires are also burning in western Colorado right now, including the nearby Hunter Fire.

