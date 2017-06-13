Report: Colorado Slips In Child Well-Being

DENVER (CBS4)– According to this year’s Kids Count Data Book, Colorado ranks 22nd overall for child well-being but fell in another key area.
Colorado fell from 12th to 16th in the report’s economic category because more than 180,000 children in the state live in families struggling to make ends meet.
There are other areas in which Colorado excels like one of the largest declines in the percentage of children without health insurance, dropping from 10 percent to just four percent in five years.
Sarah Hughes, research director of the Colorado Children’s Campaign, believes Colorado improved from 22nd to 19th for family and community well-being because lawmakers have prioritized family-planning programs.
Colorado also has a lower-than-average birth rate to teen mothers.
The Kids Count Data Book focuses on key trends since the recession and measures child well-being in four areas: economic, education, health and family and community.