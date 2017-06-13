Help Find ‘Blue Boo,’ A Little Girl’s Best Friend

DENVER (CBS4)– A little girl is heartbroken after she lost her best friend at Denver International Airport during a layover.
The little girl had her so-called “Sleep Bunny” named “Blue Boo” at DIA on the evening of June 10. The stuffed animal went missing between the Silver Bullet restaurant and Gate C-26 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The girl has a broken arm and may have had trouble carrying it long distances through the airport.
The stuffed bunny goes everywhere with the little girl, who has not been identified. The toy comes from London and is not replaceable, according to her father, Kyle Hansen.