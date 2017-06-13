LIVE CBSN VIDEO: Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee (Watch Live)

Help Find ‘Blue Boo,’ A Little Girl’s Best Friend

June 13, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Blue Boo, Denver International Airport, DIA, Kyle Hansen, Sleep Bunny

DENVER (CBS4)– A little girl is heartbroken after she lost her best friend at Denver International Airport during a layover.

The little girl had her so-called “Sleep Bunny” named “Blue Boo” at DIA on the evening of June 10. The stuffed animal went missing between the Silver Bullet restaurant and Gate C-26 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

blueboo3 Help Find Blue Boo, A Little Girls Best Friend

(credit: Kyle Hansen)

The girl has a broken arm and may have had trouble carrying it long distances through the airport.

blue boo from family Help Find Blue Boo, A Little Girls Best Friend

(credit: Kyle Hansen)

The stuffed bunny goes everywhere with the little girl, who has not been identified. The toy comes from London and is not replaceable, according to her father, Kyle Hansen.

blueboo4 Help Find Blue Boo, A Little Girls Best Friend

(credit: Kyle Hansen)

