Best Denver Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18, and the big day will be here before you know it. You have just enough time to make some plans to spend the day with your pop, but you’d better start planning soon, because this popular holiday has all the great hot spots filling up fast. Why not make it a fun day of family and brews with a trip to one of the many great local breweries? If your dad is a beer-lover, then there is no shortage of fun, creative and tasty places to visit in and around Denver. Looking for something new? Here are five great nearby breweries that would make for a truly memorable Father’s Day.

Breckenridge Brewery

2920 Brewery Lane

Littleton, CO 80120

(303) 803-1380

www.breckbrew.com

As one of the oldest craft breweries in Colorado, Breckenridge Brewery is a great place to take dad for some tasty beers and great company. The original Brewery opened in 1990, right in the middle of the Colorado mountain town. However, you don’t have to take the long drive to the mountains to get a taste of this purely Colorado beer (though the drive is beautiful and the location worth the trip.) The Denver location opened its doors in 1992, but they recently outgrew that spot and have relocated to Littleton. Try the always popular Avalanche Ale if you like just a bit of bitter hops in your brew. Or grab the tasty Vanilla Porter if you like a slightly sweet, jut a bit nutty beer with a classic porter feel.

Bull & Bush Brewery

4700 Cherry Creek South Drive

Denver, CO 80246

(303) 759-0333

www.bullandbush.com

If you’ve spent any time in the Denver area, then you probably already know about this local gem. Founded in Glendale in 1971, Bull & Bush Brewery is known mostly for its amazing whiskey selection, expansive patio and great summertime ambiance. However, you’ll also find that this great local hot spot is home to an amazing local brewery, which has been serving up creative brews since 1997. From the hugely popular British-style IPA called Man Beer to the lighter 4.0 GPA Grapefruit Pale Ale, you’ll find a huge menu of different suds to sample. Plus, if you swing by on Sunday with your pop, you just might walk into one of the great live jazz music nights. It’s a great way to enjoy the company of your family along with some great music and truly tasty brews.

Dry Dock Brewing Company

15120 E. Hampden Ave

Aurora, CO 80014

(303) 400-5606

www.drydockbrewing.com

Aurora may not have the same beer-buzz that Denver has, but Dry Dock Brewing Company is certainly helping to get the word out that Aurora is just as good at beer as anyone else in this state. Dry Dock first started brewing in 2005 and has since undergone three expansions to handle the beer-loving locals. Just six months after this great local brewery opened its doors, it took home the 2006 World Beer Cup Gold for its HMS Victory, which is now their signature Amber Ale. Swing by with your Dad for a couple cold pints of the popular Hope Abomination IPA if you love a truly hoppy flavor. Or grab the gold-medal winning Scotch Ale called Wee Heavy, which took home the 2012 World Beer Cup. What a great way to spend some quality time with dad while enjoying and supporting this popular local brewery.

Beryl’s Beer Company

3120 Blake St

Denver, CO 80205

(720) 420-0826

www.berylsbeerco.com

As one of the newest kids on the block, Beryl’s Beer Company is proving that there’s a totally new way to do beer, and beer-loving locals are flocking to this great new hotspot to sample all the different suds created by the brewmasters here. If your dad is a beer expert, he’ll love the barrel-aged and hand-crafted brews coming from the taps at Beryl’s. Try the Antero, which is aged in brandy barrels or the Elsie Mae B, which is aged in wine barrels. There’s the Ginny Girl, which, of course, is aged in gin barrels, and there’s so many more different beers to try. The result of the barrel aging is a subtle flavor that is infused into each and every sip. The large location, great ambiance and friendly staff here make a trip to Beryl’s a great way to spend Father’s Day.

Holidaily Brewing Company

801 Brickyard Circle

Golden, CO 80403

(303) 278-2337

www.holidailybrewing.com

If your dad deals with a gluten allergy, you might think a trip to the brewery is totally out for Father’s Day celebration. However, thanks to Holidaily Brewing Company in Golden, you’d be wrong. This brewery is completely gluten-free, and proves that wheat-free beer can still taste amazing. As the only dedicated gluten-free brewery in the state, you won’t have a risk of cross contamination, and your pop will love the ice-cold pints like Fat Randy’s IPA, Favorite Blonde Ale and the popular Buckwit Belgian. Swing by on Father’s Day and you can also grab some tasty food from the Arepas Carribean Food Truck with your gluten-free beers. Holidaily Brewing Company proves that just because you or your pop has an allergy, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy amazing local craft beer.