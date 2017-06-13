Police Hope Images Lead Them To Bank Robber

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police hope someone recognizes the bank robber captured on surveillance cameras while he was robbing the Bank of the West in Louisville.
The suspect struck the bank on South Boulder Road on Monday.
Surveillance images show the man wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and rubber gloves.
The suspect never showed a weapon and no one was hurt.
The bank robber was last seen riding away on a bicycle.
Additional Information from Louisville Police:
Louisville Police request the community’s assistance in identifying this individual. Anyone with information regarding this case, or the identity this individual, is asked to call Detective Corporal Ryan Morris at 303-335-4673 or Northern Colorado CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.