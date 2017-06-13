LIVE CBSN VIDEO: Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee (Watch Live)

Police Hope Images Lead Them To Bank Robber

June 13, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Bank Of The West, Bank Robbery, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police hope someone recognizes the bank robber captured on surveillance cameras while he was robbing the Bank of the West in Louisville.

The suspect struck the bank on South Boulder Road on Monday.

Surveillance images show the man wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and rubber gloves.

bank robber Police Hope Images Lead Them To Bank Robber

Surveillance images captured a bank robber at the Bank of the West on S. Boulder Rd. (credit: Louisville Police Dept.)

The suspect never showed a weapon and no one was hurt.

The bank robber was last seen riding away on a bicycle.

Additional Information from Louisville Police:

Louisville Police request the community’s assistance in identifying this individual. Anyone with information regarding this case, or the identity this individual, is asked to call Detective Corporal Ryan Morris at 303-335-4673 or Northern Colorado CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch