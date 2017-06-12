COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Quarterback Paxton Lynch. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Tubing Restrictions Enforced On Clear Creek

June 12, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Clear Creek, Golden, Jefferson County, Tubing Restrictions

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The water is running so quickly in Clear Creek that restrictions have been placed on recreation in the rushing water.

The City of Golden and Jefferson County have prohibited tubing, rafting, swimming and body surfing on Clear Creek.

Copter4 flew over the rushing waters of Clear Creek on Thursday (credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the rushing waters of Clear Creek in June 2016 (credit: CBS)

Kayakers and stand-up paddle boarders are still allowed in the water as long as the user has a life vest. For those activities where it is appropriate, helmets should also be used.

The water is not only moving fast there is a also a lot of debris because of snow melt.

Those who don’t follow the restrictions can be fined $100.

The temporary water restrictions will remain in place until water levels decrease.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch