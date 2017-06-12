Tubing Restrictions Enforced On Clear Creek

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The water is running so quickly in Clear Creek that restrictions have been placed on recreation in the rushing water.
The City of Golden and Jefferson County have prohibited tubing, rafting, swimming and body surfing on Clear Creek.
Kayakers and stand-up paddle boarders are still allowed in the water as long as the user has a life vest. For those activities where it is appropriate, helmets should also be used.
The water is not only moving fast there is a also a lot of debris because of snow melt.
Those who don’t follow the restrictions can be fined $100.
The temporary water restrictions will remain in place until water levels decrease.