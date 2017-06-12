COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Quarterback Paxton Lynch. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Teacher Suspended After Pro-Trump Yearbook Photos Altered

June 12, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, New Jersey

WALL, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district has suspended a teacher after yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump’s name on their clothing.

Wall Township School Superintendent Cheryl Dyer told News 12 New Jersey on Monday the yearbook’s adviser was suspended while an investigation is underway.

gettyimages 693080020 Teacher Suspended After Pro Trump Yearbook Photos Altered

US President Donald Trump (credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

One student wore a sweater vest with Trump’s name on it. Another student wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Trump Make America Great Again.” But neither feature appeared in the photos published in the yearbook.

The district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn’t included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president’s photo.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch