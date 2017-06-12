COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Quarterback Paxton Lynch. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Maryland, DC Attorneys General Plan Lawsuit Against Trump

June 12, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Maryland, Washington DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia plan to sue President Donald Trump.

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh plan to announce what they call a “major lawsuit” Monday against the president. A statement released to the press Monday says they’ll announce the suit at a news conference in Washington.

According to The Washington Post , the suit alleges that Trump violated constitutional anti-corruption clauses by taking payments from foreign governments while in office. The Post says the lawsuit centers on Trump retaining ownership of his company when he became president.

US President Donald Trump (credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump said he was shifting assets into a trust managed by his sons to eliminate potential conflicts of interest.

