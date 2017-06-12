COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Quarterback Paxton Lynch. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder In 1-Year-Old’s Death

June 12, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Jayleianna Rivas Trujillo, Jayleianna Trujillo, Otero County Jail, Rocky Ford, Ryan Casias

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (CBS4)– The boyfriend of a woman whose infant daughter died in the southern Colorado town of Rocky Ford has been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Ryan Casias, 20, was initially booked into the Otero County Jail on $150,000 bond.

ryan casias Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder In 1 Year Olds Death

Ryan Casias (credit: Rocky Ford Police)

One-year-old Jayleianna Rivas Trujillo was found unresponsive May 20 in a home shared by Casias and the baby’s mother, Maryah.

A coroner’s report found the baby died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Arrest documents say the baby had previously been removed from the home and placed in foster care because of suspected abuse.

Casias is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

