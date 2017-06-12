Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder In 1-Year-Old’s Death

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (CBS4)– The boyfriend of a woman whose infant daughter died in the southern Colorado town of Rocky Ford has been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.
Ryan Casias, 20, was initially booked into the Otero County Jail on $150,000 bond.
One-year-old Jayleianna Rivas Trujillo was found unresponsive May 20 in a home shared by Casias and the baby’s mother, Maryah.
A coroner’s report found the baby died of blunt force trauma to the head.
Arrest documents say the baby had previously been removed from the home and placed in foster care because of suspected abuse.
Casias is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.