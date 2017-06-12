Pilot Fighting Wind-Driven Western Colorado Fire: ‘Like Riding A Bull’

June 12, 2017 7:15 PM
Filed Under: Hunter Fire, Meeker, Rio Blanco County, Wildfires

MEEKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A long line of wildland firefighting crews passed through downtown Meeker on Monday as the troubling 1,000 acre Hunter Fire continues to grow nearby.

hunter fire Pilot Fighting Wind Driven Western Colorado Fire: Like Riding A Bull

Hunter Fire (credit: Albert Linch/BLM)

The fire is burning in the Piceance Basin about 20 miles southwest of the northwestern Colorado town, and has grown significantly in the past three days. It’s one of several fires burning in western Colorado right now.

map1 Pilot Fighting Wind Driven Western Colorado Fire: Like Riding A Bull

Heavy, thick smoke from the fire has settled into the valley where Meeker is situated, and on Monday CBS4’s Mountain Newsroom crew spotted branches down from high winds that are whipping in the area.

Those 40 to 50 mph wind gusts combined with hot temperatures have caused the Hunter Fire to grow significantly. The winds also have grounded aircraft which were battling the fire over the weekend.

“We were moving around a little bit. It is pretty bad up there. It’s kind of like, have you ever been to a rodeo? Riding a bull? That’s what it feels like,” said Alex Garcia, a member of an aerial firefighting crew that flew in from Wyoming to fight the fire.

alex garcia Pilot Fighting Wind Driven Western Colorado Fire: Like Riding A Bull

Alex Garcia (credit: CBS)

Oil and natural gas installations and pipelines in the area where the Hunter Fire is burning are also causing concerns for officials.

