Latest Forecast: Severe Weather Expected, Mainly NE Of Denver

June 12, 2017 12:41 PM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We are watching for an outbreak of severe storms this afternoon and evening, mainly to the north and east of Denver, and especially, in eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska.

Large hail, deadly lightning, high wind, heavy rain and tornadoes will be possible with all storms.

There’s an area of low pressure sitting over Nevada this afternoon and as it moves to the east it will help spawn the stormy weather.

It will also bring some cooler and windy weather to parts of the state tomorrow.

Once it moves by we are right back to dry and hot weather for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

