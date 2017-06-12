Suspect In 10-Year-Old’s Murder Appears In Court

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The teenage suspect in the murder of Kiaya Campbell appeared in court on Monday afternoon.

Thornton police arrested the 15-year-old boy in connection with the 10-year-old’s murder. He has not been identified because he is a juvenile.

Kiaya disappeared last Wednesday while walking home with the 15-year-old son of her father’s girlfriend. When he returned home without Kiaya, he told police they were separated in a rainstorm.

Thornton police arrested the boy at 11:38 p.m. Saturday for investigation of first-degree murder.

A growing memorial has been placed along the walkway near where Kiaya’s body was found.

Kiaya’s family has not publicly reacted to the tragedy but her mother did start a GoFundMe page which has raised thousands of dollars. On it her mother wrote, “This beautiful soul was stolen from us. We appreciate everything everyone has done in this situation. Now we just appreciate anything anyone can do to help out her to rest. I can’t thank everyone personally one on one and I am sorry for that. I do want to say that We are so thankful that so many of you are helping our baby rest. As her memorial comes we will inform everyone about it.”

Kiaya was an active YouTube user and very much appeared to be a normal, bubbly, 10-year-old girl. She can be seen signing and dancing, debuting school projects and showing off her latest Pokémon cards.

LINK: GoFundMe To Help Support Kiaya Campbell’s Family