Bear Hazed After Getting Into Open Trashcans

June 12, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Bear Aware, bears, Golden, Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A black bear had to be hazed after it was spotted getting into trashcans.

The Golden Police Department posted an alert Monday morning, asking residents to “please secure your trashcans or keep them inside until trash day.”

“Don’t tempt the bears!” they posted after a black bear was spotted digging in an open trashcan in the Heritage Dells neighborhood over the weekend.

The bear had to be hazed as a result.

It was last seen running off to the northwest toward Lookout Mountain.

