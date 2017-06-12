COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Quarterback Paxton Lynch. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Investigators: EPA Had No Rules For Working At Risky Mines

June 12, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Animas River, Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, Gold King Mine

DENVER (AP) — Government investigators say the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had no rules for working around old mines when the agency inadvertently triggered a massive spill from a Colorado mine that polluted rivers in three states.

The EPA’s Office of Inspector General said Monday the agency started work on safety standards after the spill and expects to release them this week.

gold king mine spill Investigators: EPA Had No Rules For Working At Risky Mines

(credit: CBS)

An EPA-led crew was excavating at the Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado in 2015 when a debris pile collapsed, releasing 3 million gallons of wastewater tainted with heavy metals into rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. Native American tribes in those states were also effected.

State, tribal and federal officials have criticized the EPA for not taking more precautions, such as drilling into the mine to determine how much water was pent up inside.

