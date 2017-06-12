COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Quarterback Paxton Lynch. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Cheyenne Mountain’s Baby Giraffe ‘Continues To Do Well’

June 12, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Giraffe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe continues to do well.

That’s according to a Facebook post from the zoo, who said Little Rae “is exploring more and more every day and has been spotted taking short runs across the main giraffe yard.”

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo streams a live camera from their giraffe yard during the day. At night the herd is back in the barn.

Rae was born at the end of April, the 199th successful giraffe birth in the zoo’s history. Since birth, she has been hitting every major milestone, and doing well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch