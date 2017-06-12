Cheyenne Mountain’s Baby Giraffe ‘Continues To Do Well’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe continues to do well.
That’s according to a Facebook post from the zoo, who said Little Rae “is exploring more and more every day and has been spotted taking short runs across the main giraffe yard.”
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo streams a live camera from their giraffe yard during the day. At night the herd is back in the barn.
Rae was born at the end of April, the 199th successful giraffe birth in the zoo’s history. Since birth, she has been hitting every major milestone, and doing well.